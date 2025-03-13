First Lunar Eclipse of 2025 – Here’s all you need to know

KARACHI – The first lunar eclipse of running year of 2025 will take place tomorrow, March 14, announced Pakistan Meteorology Department.

It will be visible from Europe, much of Asia, much of Australia, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctica. However, it will not be visible in Pakistan.

The Met Office said the lunar eclipse will begin at 8:57 am while the total eclipse will take place at 11:58 ma while it will end at 3:00 pm.

It said the ‘Blood Moon’ event is set to take places for first time in three year as previously it was spotted in 2022.

The first lunar eclipse of this year will not be visible in Pakistan as it will occur during the day time.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, while rotating, comes between the Sun and the Moon. However, unlike a solar eclipse, viewing a lunar eclipse with the naked eye does not harm the eyesight.

On the other hand, the first solar eclipse of this year will occur on March 29, which will also not be visible in Pakistan.

Lunar Eclipse Timings

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 08:57 Pakistan Standard Tim while the total eclipse will take place at 11:59 PST. The total eclipse will end at 12:31 PST with penumbral eclipse concluding at 15:00.

Where Will Lunar Eclipse be Visible?

The first lunar eclipse of 2025 will be visible from Europe, much of Asia, much of Australia, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctica.

The Met office said there will be four eclipses – two Lunar (Moon) and two solar (Sun) – will occur during the year 2025.