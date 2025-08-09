Saturday, August 9, 2025

Honda CG 150 Installment Plan in Pakistan starting at Rs18,000 per month

KARACHI – Honda finally added 150 unit in its lineup, but the bike price is near half million, and is hard for daily commuters to buy with one payment. In an exciting Independence Day surprise, Faysal Bank rolled out unbelievable offer on Honda motorcycles that’s turning heads across Pakistan.

For first time, customers can get their dream ride with easy monthly installments, and the first 3 months are absolutely Interest-free.

This deal with Faysal Digimall includes all Honda bikes including Honda CG150, CD 70, CG 125 and Pridor.

Honda CG150 Installment Plans

Model Price Monthly Installment
Honda CD 70 159,900 6,529
Honda Pridor – Black 211,900 8,653
Honda CG 125 238,500 9,739
Honda CG 150 459,900 18,779
Honda Pridor 150F Special Edition 503,900 20,576

Whether you are upgrading your ride or buying your very first bike, this is the moment to act.

Honda Bikes Prices in Pakistan 2025

Here’s the clean table with just the model and price:

Model Price
CG150 Red 449,900
CG150 Green 459,900
CG150 Black 459,900
CB150F Blue 503,900
CB125F Red 396,900
CB125F Blue 396,900
CG125 Self Gold Black 296,900
CG125 Self Gold Red 296,900
CG125 Self Black 286,900
CG125 Self Red 286,900
CG125 Red 238,500
Pridor Black 211,900
CD70 Dream Black 170,900
CD70 159,900

Latest Taxes on Honda CD 70, CG 125 in Pakistan (August 2025 Update)

 

