Honda CG 150 Installment Plan in Pakistan starting at Rs18,000 per month

KARACHI – Honda finally added 150 unit in its lineup, but the bike price is near half million, and is hard for daily commuters to buy with one payment. In an exciting Independence Day surprise, Faysal Bank rolled out unbelievable offer on Honda motorcycles that’s turning heads across Pakistan.
For first time, customers can get their dream ride with easy monthly installments, and the first 3 months are absolutely Interest-free.
This deal with Faysal Digimall includes all Honda bikes including Honda CG150, CD 70, CG 125 and Pridor.
Honda CG150 Installment Plans
|Model
|Price
|Monthly Installment
|Honda CD 70
|159,900
|6,529
|Honda Pridor – Black
|211,900
|8,653
|Honda CG 125
|238,500
|9,739
|Honda CG 150
|459,900
|18,779
|Honda Pridor 150F Special Edition
|503,900
|20,576
Whether you are upgrading your ride or buying your very first bike, this is the moment to act.
Honda Bikes Prices in Pakistan 2025
|Model
|Price
|CG150 Red
|449,900
|CG150 Green
|459,900
|CG150 Black
|459,900
|CB150F Blue
|503,900
|CB125F Red
|396,900
|CB125F Blue
|396,900
|CG125 Self Gold Black
|296,900
|CG125 Self Gold Red
|296,900
|CG125 Self Black
|286,900
|CG125 Self Red
|286,900
|CG125 Red
|238,500
|Pridor Black
|211,900
|CD70 Dream Black
|170,900
|CD70
|159,900
Latest Taxes on Honda CD 70, CG 125 in Pakistan (August 2025 Update)