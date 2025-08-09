Honda CG 150 Installment Plan in Pakistan starting at Rs18,000 per month

KARACHI – Honda finally added 150 unit in its lineup, but the bike price is near half million, and is hard for daily commuters to buy with one payment. In an exciting Independence Day surprise, Faysal Bank rolled out unbelievable offer on Honda motorcycles that’s turning heads across Pakistan.

For first time, customers can get their dream ride with easy monthly installments, and the first 3 months are absolutely Interest-free.

This deal with Faysal Digimall includes all Honda bikes including Honda CG150, CD 70, CG 125 and Pridor.

Honda CG150 Installment Plans

Model Price Monthly Installment Honda CD 70 159,900 6,529 Honda Pridor – Black 211,900 8,653 Honda CG 125 238,500 9,739 Honda CG 150 459,900 18,779 Honda Pridor 150F Special Edition 503,900 20,576

Whether you are upgrading your ride or buying your very first bike, this is the moment to act.

Honda Bikes Prices in Pakistan 2025

