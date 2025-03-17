UK issues Travel Advisory for passengers heading to Pakistan amid surge in terror attacks

ISLAMABAD/LONDON – The United Kingdom on Monday issued new travel advisory for Pakistan, urging its nationals to avoid going to certain Pakistani regions in wake of security risks.

As Pakistan is battling fresh wave of terrorism, British government issued fresh travel advisory, urging its citizens to exercise caution when traveling to KP and Balochistan regions, a local News channel reported.

It said UK government specifically advised against travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly areas near Pak-Afghan border. The advisory also strongly recommends that British citizens avoid unnecessary travel to Sindh.

The travel advisory highlights multiple cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire Balochistan province, warning of potential risks in these areas. This update comes as part of the UK’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad.

Fresh Wave of Terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan ranked second in 2025 Global Terrorism Index, with terrorism-related deaths rising by nearly half in 2024. This marks the fifth consecutive year of increasing fatalities, driven by a sharp surge in attacks, which more than doubled from 517 in 2023 to 1,099 last year.

TTP, and BLA were responsible for over half of these deaths, taking advantage of Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan. In addition to the TTP, other groups also escalated their attacks, in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.