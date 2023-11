The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that a 31-month-old child had been diagnosed with polio in Karachi, marking the fifth case in Pakistan this year.

The health ministry has confirmed that the polio virus was found in a 31-month-old child from UC Gujro in Gadap Town of Karachi East.

Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan said that steps are being taken on an emergency basis to eradicate polio.