No compromise on independence, sovereignty, says Field Marshal Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir extended warm Independence Day wishes to the people of Pakistan, emphasizing national unity and the unwavering commitment of the armed forces to defend the country’s sovereignty.

In a message to the nation, the army chief declared that public trust remains the armed forces’ greatest strength.

“The Pakistan Army is fully prepared to counter any threat. We will never compromise on our independence and sovereignty,” he stated, vowing swift response to any attempts to challenge the country’s integrity.

Honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s founding generation, he described Pakistan as a resilient fortress of the Muslim world, adding that the country also represents interfaith harmony and religious freedom. He acknowledged the positive role played by minority communities in national progress.

Reflecting on the fight against terrorism, Field Marshal Munir noted the significant human and financial cost paid by the country. He reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of the Pulwama incident and its call for impartial international investigations.

Commenting on regional tensions, he accused India of aggressive behavior and targeting civilians. Referring to the recent “Marka-e-Haq” operation, he hailed it as a symbol of the courage and determination of Pakistan’s armed forces. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and prosperity in the region.

COAS voiced full support for the people of occupied Kashmir, stating that self-determination is the only fair and lasting solution. He also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and urged the global community to protect their rights without delay.