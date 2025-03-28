AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Fidya, Fitrana Amount for 2025 in Pakistan

Fidya Fitrana Amount For 2025 In Pakistan
LAHORE – Muslims pay Fidya and Fitrana during Ramadan to fulfill religious obligations and support those in need. Fitrana, which is Zakat al-Fitr, must be paid ahead of Eidul Fitr prayer, so that those underprivileged can enjoy the celebrations.

Every year Fitrana amount is different and for 2025, Pakistan’s top Islamic Body chief officially announced minimum Fitrana at Rs220 per person as per the current value of wheat.

For those wishing to donate using other food items, CII set specific amounts: Rs1,650 for dates, Rs2,500 for raisins, and Rs5,000 for dried apricots. Scholars stressed paying these ahead of Eid prayer so that those less fortunate during the holy month can enjoy the festive occasion with their loved ones.

Fitrana Amount 2025

Food  Amount
Wheat Rs 220 per person
Dates Rs 1,650 per person
Raisins Rs 2,500 per person
Dried Apricots Rs 5,000 per person

Fidya Fitrana Amount For 2025 In Pakistan

Islamic body chief also shared details regarding Fidya, a compensation for those unable to fast. The amount for Fidya will depend on the food item selected. For wheat, the compensation is Rs6,600, while for dried apricots, it rises to Rs150,000 for those who miss all fasts.

Minimum Fitrana, Fidya amount in Pakistan in 2024

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

