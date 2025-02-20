Ramazan 2025: CII announces Fitrana, Fidya amount in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Thursday announced the volume of Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya-e-Saum for this.

Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, the chairman of CII, made the announcement for this year.

The minimum amount for Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya-e-Saum is Rs220 per person based on the wheat prices. For barley (Jau), the amount would be Rs450.

For Dates [Khajoor], the sadqa-e-Fitre and Fidya-e-Saum amount would be Rs1,650, he said, adding that Rs2,500 would be for raisins and would be Rs5000 for dried figs [Munaqqa].

The CII chairman said that the charitable individuals should pay Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya-e-Saum according to their financial capacity, noting that paying Sadqa-e-Fitre is mandatory for all Muslims, whether free or enslaved, male or female.

According to the statement, the Nisab [volume] for wheat, dates, and dried figs is calculated at 2.5 kg (approximately 4 kg for precaution). The Fidya-e-Saum for 30 days is calculated as Rs6,600 for wheat, Rs13,500 for barley, Rs49,500 for dates, Rs75,000 for raisins and Rs150,000 for dried figs.

The statement also mentioned that the expiation for deliberately breaking a fast is to either fast for 60 consecutive days or feed 60 needy people two meals each. For those who use government-subsidized flour may pay only Rs160 as Saqda-e-Fitr and Fidya-e-Saum.