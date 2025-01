In a bid to ease the ongoing political tensions, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has summoned a third meeting between the government and PTI representatives on January 15.

The in-camera meeting, scheduled to take place at 3:00 pm at Parliament House, will see PTI negotiators presenting its written demands, including a judicial probe into the May 9 and November 26 incidents and the release of political prisoners. The meeting will be chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.