Pak-BD ties: A shift from centrifugal to centripetal approach

REMARKABLY, Pakistan and Bangladesh undergo to experience a new phase in their bilateral relations, marked by a mutual agreement to closely collaborate for the progress and prosperity of their peoples.

This pivotal moment represents a rare opportunity for both countries to reset and redefine their ties.

The shift in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations from a centrifugal to a centripetal approach is wielding a significant geopolitical transformation in South Asia as this development is fostering closer ties between the two Muslim states.

The recent political transition in Bangladesh paved the way for revitalizing Pak-BD diplomatic, economic, trade, military, energy and cultural relations between the peoples, governments and militaries of two nations.

Noteworthy, recent developments in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations indicate a positive attempt to reset their bilateral ties, which had stagnated under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The growing ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh suggest several strategic implications. Issues like shared historical ties, economic collaboration and regional security have prompted recent efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, evident in meetings between political and military leaderships of the two states. The two countries have been working towards improving their bilateral relations, particularly in recent years. This new era is characterized by efforts to enhance economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and diplomatic engagement. Both countries recognize the importance of collaboration to address regional challenges and foster stability.

Recently, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on two notable occasions—first at the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2024 and again during the D-8 summit in Cairo in December. Pakistan’s agricultural products and industrial machinery could fill gaps in Bangladeshi markets. Currently, bilateral trade stands at a modest $900 million, but experts believe it could surpass $5 billion with concerted efforts and preferential trade agreements. Economically, enhancing trade relations could lead to increased regional cooperation and markets for both countries. Culturally and educationally, increased collaboration may promote people-to-people connections, fostering mutual understanding. Furthermore, their developing defence cooperation signifies a pivot towards stronger security alignments, potentially altering regional power dynamics. On the diplomatic front, interactions between the top leadership of both countries have been frequent and purposeful.

As far as military to military relations between the countries are concerned, senior military officials from both nations convened in Rawalpindi to discuss regional security dynamics and opportunities for joint military exercises, training programs and arms trade. Pakistan’s military described the two nations as “brotherly countries”, signalling a potential to reshape South Asia’s security landscape. According to some reports, one notable development has been Bangladesh’s interest in acquiring JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan. These jets, jointly developed by Pakistan and China, align with Bangladesh’s ongoing modernization efforts under its “Forces Goal 2030” program, aimed at upgrading the country’s military assets. But such a defence relationship is likely to impact South Asian geopolitics, particularly given India’s historical influence over Bangladesh’s defence and foreign policy. The strengthening ties between Dhaka and Islamabad have already raised concerns in India, which regards Pakistan as a long-standing arch-rival.

Pak Army chief Gen Asim Munir reiterates the significance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia. This unanimity of perception was reached during Gen Asim Munir’s meeting with General S M Kamr-ul-Hassan at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi. Both generals held extensive discussions on the evolving security dynamics in the region and explored further avenues for enhancing bilateral military cooperation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). And most importantly, Pakistan and Bangladesh have cooperated on regional security issues, including counter-terrorism and border management. The two sides, Dacca and Islamabad have also signed agreements to share intelligence to cooperate on security matters, which can help address common threats of extremism, radicalism and terrorism. Moreover, Bangladesh’s booming textile and pharmaceutical industries could find lucrative

Further, the energy cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been gradually developing, particularly in the context of regional integration in South Asia. Both countries have significant energy resources, with Pakistan being rich in natural gas and coal, while Bangladesh is focusing on diversifying its energy sources, including renewable energies. The challenge remains in aligning regulatory frameworks and policies to enhance collaboration. Both countries are also looking to improve energy security and efficiency in their respective sectors.The two countries have also discussed the possibility to build a pipeline to transport Gas from Bangladesh to Pakistan. This cooperation can help address Pakistan’s energy shortage and provide a new source of revenue for Bangladesh. While diplomatic and economic initiatives are crucial, the true test of this reset lies in fostering people-to-people connections. Cultural exchanges, educational collaborations, and eased visa processes are vital steps in this direction. The recent concert by Pakistani artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Dhaka and scholarships for Bangladeshi students in Pakistan are symbolic yet meaningful gestures.

Needless to say, this historic Pak-BD rapprochement is seen as a means to evolve a regional tapestry based on a strategic trio–signifying a movement from divergence to convergence of interests, building bonds of cooperation and unity between Islamabad, Beijing and Dhaka. As for the China’s perspective, Bangladesh and Pakistan are key participants in Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure investments (BRI). Improved bilateral ties could facilitate greater connectivity and integration into regional trade networks, benefiting from Chinese. Such ties may enhance regional stability and influence the broader strategic landscape in South Asia.

—The writer, based in Pakistan, an independent IR & International Law analyst, also an expert in Conflict and Peace Studies (with special focus on Palestine, Kashmir), is member of European Consortium of Political Research (ECPR), including the Washington Foreign Law Society/American Society of International Law.

([email protected])