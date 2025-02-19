Balochistan: Heart of Pakistan

BALOCHISTAN is the largest province of Pakistan by area and holds great strategic importance.

However, despite its vast natural resources, including rare earth metals and its strategic location, it remains one of the most underdeveloped provinces, plagued by recurrent insurgencies and law and order issues—factors that contribute to its current state of affairs.

Balochistan covers nearly 44% of Pakistan’s total land area but houses only about 5-6% of its population. I had the unique privilege of serving in Balochistan as a senior military officer. I was posted to Balochistan soon after the killing of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti and then stayed there continuously for four long years from 2007 to 2011. The insurgency situation was at its peak and law enforcement agencies were actively involved in maintaining law and order situation. Just to share the gravity of the situation, once I landed at Quetta airport in 2007, was asked to stay at the airport for over an hour, as there were incidents of intermittent firing on the road leading to the Cantt area, since the firing of rockets from surrounding hills to Cantt and adjoining city area was a common feature. To understand its importance and the challenges it faces, a comprehensive look at its history, economic potential and the factors behind the insurgencies is essential to propose a way forward for ushering it into an era of stability and prosperity.

Geographic and strategic importance: Balochistan covers nearly 44% of Pakistan’s total land area but houses only about 5-6 % of its population. Its geographic importance stems from its location, bordering Afghanistan and Iran and its proximity to the Arabian Sea. The province is home to the deep-sea Gwadar Port, which is a key component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Gwadar’s strategic location makes it a gateway for trade routes between Central Asia, South Asia, China and the Middle East, providing significant economic opportunities for both Pakistan and its regional countries.

Gwadar deep-sea port also offers a shorter, cost-effective route for Chinese goods, bypassing the Malacca Strait. Additionally, Gwadar enhances regional connectivity, energy security and economic integration, making it the “crown jewel” of the region’s geopolitical and economic landscape. Moreover, Balochistan is rich in natural resources, including natural gas, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, chromite, barite, sulfur, gypsum, limestone, marble, granite, rare earth metals including lithium, uranium, Chromite, Fluorite, lanthanum, neodymium and cerium etc., so you name a mineral or metal, it’s there in Balochistan.

Despite its vast natural resources, Balochistan remains one of the most underdeveloped provinces of Pakistan. The Sui gas field, discovered in 1952, has been one of Pakistan’s largest natural gas reserves and is vital to the country’s energy security. It is providing gas to the whole country but people living in Sui till today are being provided gas on an ad-hoc basis. This also highlights reasons for the perceived sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan. Reko Diq and Saindak are among the richest copper and gold reserves in the region.

Reko Diq was discovered in the 1990s and holds an estimated 12.3 million tons of copper and 21 million ounces of gold, making it one of the largest undeveloped mining projects in the world. Saindak was explored in the 1970s and became operational in 2002, currently producing copper, gold and silver under a lease agreement with a Chinese company. Economically, both projects have the potential to generate billions in revenue, boost exports and create jobs. Recently, Pakistan reached a settlement with Barrick Gold for Reko Diq’s development, with production expected to begin by 2028.

Despite these natural riches, Balochistan remains economically marginalized, with poverty, unemployment and lack of infrastructure pervasive throughout the province. To quote an example, the important districts of Kohlu and Dera Bugti which are rich in natural resources are not connected with a metalled road even today and the provincial government to maintain routine law and order situation keeps grappling with A and B areas thanks to the so-called local Sardars, politically elected representatives and failure by federal and provincial governments to ensure transparency and making sure that financial resources allocated to Balochistan reaches the grassroots level. Even as of now challenges like governance issues, security concerns, infrastructure development and unemployment remain critical for unlocking the full potential of the largest province of Pakistan. History of insurgency and unrest: Balochistan has a long history of unrest, marked by several insurgencies primarily fuelled by some Sardars with the support of foreign elements. The grievances of the Baloch people have revolved around issues of political autonomy, economic marginalization, unequal distribution of resources and a perceived sense of deprivation. Military and law enforcement agencies have been called many times by the provincial government to maintain law and order.

I have personally experienced that wherever in Balochistan, the Pak Army has operated, people of the area developed lifelong relationships with them and if it was up to the locals they would never want the Pak Army to go back leaving them again at the mercy of local Sardars and inept political and civil administration. The Chamalong Coal mining project is one such example that was undertaken and managed by my formation, it changed the economic and financial complexion of people living in District Loralai and Kohlu in a short span of two to three years. People earlier riding bicycles in the area were now moving in parados and land cruisers.—To be continued.

—The writer, also a former Ambassador, holds an M.Sc in Defence Studies and was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by the Government of Pakistan.