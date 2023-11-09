An Islamabad district and sessions court on Wednesday sent former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case registered against him for allegedly taking a bribe from a citizen.

The ex-PTI leader was arrested from his residence in Islamabad last week and later remanded in police custody. The former minister was brought to the court of Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood by the Aapbara police in an armoured vehicle amid tight security. His wife Hiba Chaudhry and lawyer Qamar Inayat Raja were also present in court.