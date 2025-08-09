Islamabad Airport to shut at THESE Hours for Parade Rehearsals; Full schedule

ISLAMABAD – Update for travelers and residents of federal capital as temporary disruption ahead as Flights will remain suspended on multiple days ahead of Independence Day.

Air travel plans for Pakistanis, especially residents of twin cities, could be disrupted this August as Islamabad International Airport faces multiple closures for 14 August parade rehearsals, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has confirmed.

In fresh NOTAM, aviation officials revealed that all flights in and out of the capital will be grounded from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on August 11, 12, and 13. Airlines have been strictly warned not to operate during these high-security hours.

Islamabad Airport Flight Suspension

Closure Dates Times Primary Closure August 11, 12, 13 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Additional Closures August 6–9 and August 11–14 Multiple hours Additional Daily Closure Tilll mid August 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Additional shutdowns are planned between August 6–9 and August 11–14, with a daily 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM closure also in effect on certain days.

Passengers have been told to double-check their bookings and brace for last-minute changes, as airlines scramble to reshuffle schedules.

Officials say the move is part of intense security and logistical preparations for the grand Independence Day parade in the federal capital an event set to be marked with full ceremonial display.