Faisal Zahid Malik joins Rotary Club

Pledges to uphold club’s principle of service above self

Chairman & CEO of Pakistan Observer, Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, was formally inducted as a member of the Rotary Club of Karachi, part of Rotary International District 3271.

The induction took place during the Club’s weekly luncheon meeting, which was attended by a large number of members. On this occasion, Mr. Malik was presented with the Rotary pin by District Governor Elect 2026–27, Shahzad Sabir. The ceremony and meeting was chaired by Club President Naila Masood and Honorary Secretary Zuhair Sharif, who warmly welcomed him into the Rotary family.

Rotary Club of Karachi holds the distinction of being the largest Rotary club in Pakistan and annually undertakes Global Grants exceeding USD 1 million for impactful community service projects, ranging from health and education to water, environment, and humanitarian relief.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Malik said. “I am honoured to join this esteemed institution and deeply grateful for the warm welcome. I look forward to upholding Rotary’s principle of Service Above Self and contributing meaningfully to the community through Rotary’s global and local initiatives.”

The induction of Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik further strengthens Rotary Club of Karachi’s mission of uniting business, professional, and civic leaders to serve society and promote goodwill.