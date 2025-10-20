Lahore tops global pollution index as Punjab makes masks mandatory for bikers  

LAHORE – The Punjab government has made it mandatory for all motorbike riders to wear face masks amid worsening air pollution across the province.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that winds from Indian cities — including Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, and Patiala — are drifting toward Lahore, aggravating the smog situation.

She added that Multan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar are also being affected by cross-border air pollution.

With Lahore now ranked as the most polluted city in the world, the government has issued fresh precautionary guidelines to minimize health risks.

Construction sites and goods transport vehicles have been instructed to remain covered, while citizens are advised to keep car windows rolled up and doors and windows at home closed to limit exposure to polluted air.

Aurangzeb said a slight improvement in air quality is expected between 1 PM and 5 PM, with clear skies and mild haze during the afternoon.

She added that anti-smog measures — including continuous water sprinkling and the use of anti-smog guns — are underway in Lahore and other major cities.

“Every citizen’s cooperation is crucial to reducing smog and ensuring cleaner air. Collective action can lead to meaningful progress and success,” she emphasized.