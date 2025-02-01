Extra toll tax imposed on vehicles without M-Tag from Feb 1, details inside

ISLAMABAD – The National Highways and Motorways Police has hiked toll tax rate for vehicles being used without mandatory M-Tag on motorways with effect from February 1, 2025.

The police have asked the commuters to get their M-Tag free of cost by January 31 and warned that there will be extra toll tax from Feb 1 if the tag is not obtained by the given deadline.

From now on, all vehicles without M-Tag and with low balance will have to pay 25% extra toll tax or minimum Rs50, which is applicable.

The motorways police have also issued a notification in this regard.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 10(2) vii of NHA Act 1991 as amended in 2001, National Highways Authority hereby notifies for the information of the General Public that in order to implement 100% M-Tag Regime on all Motorways in the country, the vehicles without M-Tag or low balance/cash vehicles shall pay additional toll of 25% over and above the original toll rate with minimum capping of Rs.50 w.e.f 1st Febraury 2025,” read the notification.

NHA is custodian of 48 national highways, motorways, expressway and strategic routes having a total length of 14,480 kilometers.

It is 4.6 percent of total National roads network i.e 263,775 kms, however, it carries 80% of commercial traffic and N-5 which is blood-line of Pakistan, carries 65% of this load in the country.