Public Holiday declared in Punjab for Wednesday

LAHORE – The government of Punjab on Saturday declared 5 February 2025 a public holiday on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The public holiday was announced just a day after authorities in Sindh made similar announcement for the day. According to the official notification, all government offices and educational institutions in the region will remain closed on February 5 (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

As per the announcement, all semi-government offices in region will be closed on February 5 (Wednesday).

Kashmir Day Holiday

Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed annually across Pakistan with great enthusiasm to support the Kashmiri people in their ongoing struggle for freedom from India.