AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Public Holiday declared in Punjab for Wednesday

Public Holiday Declared In Punjab For Wednesday
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE The government of Punjab on Saturday declared 5 February 2025 a public holiday on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The public holiday was announced just a day after authorities in Sindh made similar announcement for the day. According to the official notification, all government offices and educational institutions in the region will remain closed on February 5 (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

As per the announcement, all semi-government offices in region will be closed on February 5 (Wednesday).

Kashmir Day Holiday

Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed annually across Pakistan with great enthusiasm to support the Kashmiri people in their ongoing struggle for freedom from India.

Govt issues notification for February 5 holiday

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Pak security forces strike another terrorist network, killing six militants in Harnai: ISPR

  • Pakistan, Top News

12 terrorists killed, 18 soldiers martyred in operation in Balochistan’s Kalat

  • Featured, Pakistan

Extra toll tax imposed on vehicles without M-Tag from Feb 1, details inside

  • Featured, Pakistan

Rs10,000 per family: KP Ramadan package registration, distribution schedule

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer