LAHORE – The provincial capital Lahore, a home to over 15 million people, saw extreme poor levels of Air Quality in recent days, prompting the government to implement new measures including imposition of Green Lockdown.

Maryam Nawaz led government declared ‘green lockdown’ in high-pollution areas, most of which are in heart of the city. Environmental Protection Department officials implement strict measures to improve air quality in the city.

Green LockDown in Lahore

Green lockdown aimed to cut pollution levels in specific areas, which authorities marked as hotspot. It will limit construction activities in designated hotspots, including Davis Road, Aigertron Road, Durand Road, and Kashmir Road.

Thee will be no Chingchi auto-rickshaws in this area, and while use of commercial generators, and outdoor barbecues will be restricted.

Punjab Chief Minister and high-ups are apparently serious about tackling the smog crisis, and now she aimed to approach the Chief Minister of Indian Punjab.

Authorities are also considering the demolition of four industrial units for failing to implement emission control systems. Punjab Environment Protection Department has also inspected 941 vehicles, imposing fines on 234 for excessive smoke emissions and impounding 72 vehicles.

As AQI rises to alarming levels, face masks have been made mandatory for Lahore people. 2,500 vehicles with faulty engines, sealed 469 factories, and demolished brick kilns. Law enforcement has registered 318 FIRs against individuals burning straw and crop residues, leading to multiple arrests.

Green Lockdown and other initiatives are part of key strategy to safeguard public health and improve air quality in Lahore amidst the ongoing smog crisis.