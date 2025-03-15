Renowned Singer Naseebo Lal allegedly assaulted by husband

LAHORE – Famous singer Naseebo Lal was allegedly subjected to domestic violence by her husband, the local police said on Saturday.

The police said that the incident of alleged domestic abuse took place in Shahdara Town.

The police officials stated that a case has been registered against Naseebo Lal’s husband, and an investigation has been initiated.

In the FIR filed by Naseebo Lal, she stated that she was sitting in the courtyard when her husband verbally abused her, assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

It is worth mentioning that a few months ago, model and actress Zainab Jamil had also accused her ex-husband of an attempted murder. Dancer Nargis also faced torture and her photos went viral on the social media.

Naseebo Lal is widely recognized for her folk singing in Pakistan. She sings in Urdu, Punjabi, Saraiki and Marwari and had also performed the anthem for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, the sources close to the singer and her family said that they are now back to normal life after reconciliation.