Exclusive MG Offer in Pakistan with Lowest Rates, Free Processing & Zero Penalties

LAHORE – If you are looking to get your hands on MG HS and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), there is some good news for you as Soneri Bank announced a special collaboration with MG Motors Pakistan, offering customers the most competitive auto financing package under the conventional and Islamic financing facility.

With an unprecedented financing rate starting from 1 Year KIBOR + 2%, Soneri Bank and MG financing offer sets a new benchmark in affordability and convenience for auto consumers.

It also offers an insurance rate of 1.5% with a tracker, a 100% waiver of the processing fee, and a 100% waiver of the early settlement and balloon payment penalty.

The offer is available on select MG models, including the MG HS and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), catering to customers who seek a perfect balance of modern design, advanced technology, and eco-friendly mobility.

Speaking about the collaboration, Syed Asif Ahmed, General Manager, Marketing Division, MG Motors Pakistan, said: “This partnership with Soneri Bank further strengthens our vision of making premium mobility accessible for more people in Pakistan.

Customers now have the opportunity to enjoy MG’s cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly vehicles, while benefiting from the industry’s lowest financing rates in a fully Shariah-compliant manner. It’s a win-win for innovation, affordability, and customer convenience.”