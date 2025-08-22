Exclusive MG Offer in Pakistan with Lowest Rates, Free Processing & Zero Penalties

AGL82.47▲ 3.85 (0.05%)AIRLINK160.91▼ -2.18 (-0.01%)BOP14.55▼ -0.07 (0.00%)CNERGY7.11▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL12.72▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML34.08▲ 0.07 (0.00%)DGKC190.21▲ 1.24 (0.01%)FCCL51.24▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)FFL17.11▲ 0.17 (0.01%)HUBC161.69▲ 0.72 (0.00%)HUMNL13.87▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)KEL5▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.48▲ 0.23 (0.04%)MLCF95.32▲ 1.54 (0.02%)NBP153.07▲ 3.51 (0.02%)OGDC263.13▲ 2.16 (0.01%)PAEL44▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)PIBTL11.53▲ 0.68 (0.06%)PPL180.24▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PRL31.26▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC23.25▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL110.51▼ -11.98 (-0.10%)TELE8.05▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)TOMCL36.82▼ -0.13 (0.00%)TPLP9.96▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TREET23.56▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)TRG56▼ -0.06 (0.00%)UNITY29.36▲ 0.68 (0.02%)WTL1.43▲ 0 (0.00%)
LAHORE – If you are looking to get your hands on MG HS and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), there is some good news for you as Soneri Bank announced a special collaboration with MG Motors Pakistan, offering customers the most competitive auto financing package under the conventional and Islamic financing facility.

With an unprecedented financing rate starting from 1 Year KIBOR + 2%, Soneri Bank and MG financing offer sets a new benchmark in affordability and convenience for auto consumers.

It also offers an insurance rate of 1.5% with a tracker, a 100% waiver of the processing fee, and a 100% waiver of the early settlement and balloon payment penalty.

The offer is available on select MG models, including the MG HS and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), catering to customers who seek a perfect balance of modern design, advanced technology, and eco-friendly mobility.

Speaking about the collaboration, Syed Asif Ahmed, General Manager, Marketing Division, MG Motors Pakistan, said: “This partnership with Soneri Bank further strengthens our vision of making premium mobility accessible for more people in Pakistan.

Customers now have the opportunity to enjoy MG’s cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly vehicles, while benefiting from the industry’s lowest financing rates in a fully Shariah-compliant manner. It’s a win-win for innovation, affordability, and customer convenience.”

