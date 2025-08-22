Defence cooperation in focus as Bangladesh Army general Meets CJCSC Gen Mirza

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Md Faizur Rahman, Quarter Master General of the Bangladesh Army, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to military’s media wing, two military leaders discussed regional security environment and expressed a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral collaboration in the defence and security domains.

General Mirza highlighted upward trajectory of relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, stressing the importance of exploring new avenues of cooperation, including industrial collaborations.

The visiting Bangladeshi general appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.