Enough is enough: bleeding Bannu

THE world is divided into two camps – the righteous and wrong doers (seditious elements).

Pakistan’s foundation is based upon Islamic ideology and since its inception various elements inside and outside national frontiers are unabatedly engaged to cut the threads of ideological frontiers of Pakistan.

In post WWII during Cold War between Capitalist Bloc and Communist Bloc and in 9/11 incident, Pakistan could not escape from the flames of terrorism and militancy.

The political institutions and judiciary badly failed to ensure good governance.

Political and constitutional history of Pakistan is overshadowed with institutional confrontation – sometimes the clash between executive and judiciary and sometimes between Prime Minister and President for tug for power.

Such institutional clashes led to political instability and created security vacuum within the country.

In addition, Pakistan also inherited hostile security environment in the region wherein it had to face arch rival India on its east; and a Muslim country Afghanistan on its west.

Unfortunately, Afghanistan always remained proved as ungrateful neighbor whom Pakistan always supported against any aggression in different times.

The recent wave of militancy in post withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan posed existential security challenges to civil and military forces of Pakistan.

First, the current regime of Emirate Islamia Afghanistan and various splinter terrorist groups inherited highly sophisticated weapons which the civil law enforcing agencies are lacking in Pakistan.

Second, the current regime in Afghanistan turned its back to Pakistan and hosted anti-Pakistan terrorist groups on its soil.

Third, it has also extended its friendship hands to India against Pakistan.

India’s past track record in Afghanistan is full of anti-Pakistan engagements and terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

Fourth, America also showed a hypocritical approach and poured dollars to current regime in Afghanistan.

Fifth, US-India-Israel-sponsored clique in Pakistan opened unabated malicious propaganda against Pakistan army and security agencies under the fake banner of democracy, human rights, and peace.

They organized a new circus under the umbrella of “Aman Pasoon” (Stand for Peace) in various corners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Astonishing enough, the provincial government stakeholders also participated in such circus; while the maintenance of law and order in the province is its fundamental responsibility.

Rather to securitise its voter, it started raid on federal capital by utilizing government machinery and government servants which was against the very spirit of public mandate given to it and also misappropriation of taxes collected by the common people of this province.

Lastly, the people of KP have been misled and misguided by their political elites for their ulterior motives and tried to create trust deficit between general masses and Pakistan armed forces and law enforcing agencies.

The recent attacks on Darul Ulem-e-Haqaniya AkoraKhattak and inhuman martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq and on Bannu Cantonment speak loud that these Khawarij (terrorists) have nothing to do with Islam, its teachings, its followers, its worship places and Holy Month of Ramdhan.

Darul Ulem-e-Haqaniya was once considered as nursery for supplying Mujahedeen during Soviet-Afghan war and now a question arose that how its graduate could attack his alma mater?

Definitely, these elements are sponsored from foreign agencies.

Second, the martyrdom of innocent kids, women, senior citizens and people in a mosque in Kot Barara, Surrani Bannu also questioned the Islamic affiliation of these rogue actors.

The answer will definitely be that they have nothing do with Islam as Islam ordains to protect such weak segments of society even during Holy War and even it prohibits cutting shady trees to damage crops, to demolish religious places, etc.

It is revealed that Zahid alias Khalid of Khaddar Khel, Datta Khel, North Waziristan District was the master-mind of attack on Bannu Cantonment.

He is considered as a close comrade of Commander Gul Bahadur.

The credit goes to the officers and Jawans of 112 Brigade to turn the nefarious designs and dreams of terrorists into utmost failure and gave them a strong message that they are vigilant and ready to defend the ideological and territorial boundaries of Pakistan.

They also succeeded to protect the lives of civilians inside Cantonment.

They also succeeded to make futile attempt of terrorist to access to ammunition depot and army residential areas and barracks.

The people of Pakistan on a daily basis shoulder the funerals of their loved ones (both civilian and security forces) due to such misguided people.

It is the time to say ‘enough is enough’ to such misguided people and handlers among ours ranks who played foul politics and are silent spectators of such incidents and shed crocodile tears with the heirs of martyrs.

The menace of current wave of terrorism can only be countered by standing side-by-side with the security agencies of Pakistan and to turn deaf ear to anti-Pakistan and Pakistan army propaganda.

—The writer is Chairman & Security Expert, Department of Political Science, Islamia College Peshawar. ([email protected])