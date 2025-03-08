Shehbaz, Trump & Pakistan

IT is impossible to deny that the current government has faced serious economic challenges.

The situation regarding discipline in other sectors was also not encouraging.

There were problems at both the domestic and international levels, including obtaining a loan from the IMF, which cannot be claimed to be fully resolved.

However, the torches of hope have been lit, and a sense of progress toward some goals has emerged.

Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to increasing the country’s exports to $60 billion by 2029, transforming the country into a trillion-dollar economy by 2035, and eliminating debt reflects a clear confidence that we are moving in the right direction.

The hope for better days in the lives of the common people is growing stronger.

During the one-year tenure of the current government, exports, remittances, and foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly, while the inflation rate has dropped from 28% to 1.6%.

The stock exchange has shown excellent performance and positive economic indicators have also been acknowledged by international institutions.

On the other hand, not a single case of corruption has come to light against the government.

It is impossible to deny the fact that contacts with friendly countries have helped in fulfilling some of the stringent IMF conditions.

Good hopes are being raised regarding the ongoing negotiations with the high-level IMF delegation and there is a strong hope of receiving the $1.1 billion tranche of the IMF’s $7 billion loan program.

The government’s success in navigating challenging circumstances is the result of teamwork.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has also contributed to economic improvement, including engaging with key friendly nations.

These collective efforts are yielding positive outcomes and are expected to bring further benefits.

However, despite these encouraging signs, terrorism remains a formidable obstacle, hindering the country’s progress and deterring potential investment from allies.

Eliminating terrorism is essential for attracting investment and ensuring national development and prosperity.

The eradication of Khawarij is crucial in this regard and our security forces are valiantly fulfilling this duty, often at the cost of their lives.

Achieving this goal requires unity and collective resolve from all political and non-political stakeholders.

It would be highly beneficial if, in the national interest, all factions—including the government and opposition—come together through an All Parties Conference to reinforce the fight against terrorism by endorsing “Operation Azm-e-Istehkaam.”

On the international front, the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government has re-established relationships with KSA, Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries, China, the UK and the USA in particular.

In the recent past, due to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s unnecessary, careless and controversial statements, Pakistan has struggled on multiple political, economic and diplomatic fronts.

During former American President Joe Biden’s tenure, Pak-US bilateral relations reached their lowest level.

Many predicted that Pakistan would not be able to restore a balanced relationship with the United States anytime soon, but the situation turned out otherwise.

There have been clear expressions of “thank you” from both the United States and Pakistan to each other, marking a new turn in Pak-US relations, which have been cold for many years.

President Donald Trump thanked Pakistan for its role in the capture of ISIS terrorist Mohammad Sharifullah, who was responsible for the 2021 bombing at Kabul airport that killed 13 American soldiers during the withdrawal of US troops.

In addition to the 13 American soldiers, 170 Afghan civilians were also killed in the 2021 attack at Kabul airport.

Pakistan has always played a key role in counter-terrorism efforts to deny safe havens to terrorists and extremist groups and prevent their actions against any country.

For this purpose, Pakistan has made immense sacrifices, including the sacrifice of more than 80,000 brave soldiers and civilians.

The resolve of the Pakistani leadership and people is unwavering and all possible steps will be taken to eradicate terrorism from the country.

At the beginning of the Trump era, the signal of the end of the Joe Biden-era cold war between the two countries is of utmost importance.

The arrest of the ISIS terrorist is the result of close cooperation between the US CIA and Pakistani intelligence agencies.

It refutes the impression given by some political circles that the re-election of Donald Trump as President will change the political landscape of Pakistan.

The prospects for Pak-US cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism have become evident.

The early success of Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate terrorism will pave the way for rapid progress in the field of economy along with the restoration of peace.

New possibilities regarding the region require that all our political circles work together in the national interest.

Therefore, the path of government-opposition contacts should be explored.

—The writer is author of several books based in UK. ([email protected])