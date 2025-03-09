Renewed focus on CPEC

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized upon the need for Pakistan and China to continue working together closely to ensure timely implementation and completion of various initiatives and projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent and unflinching support to China on its core issues and said that the leadership and people of both countries remain determined in their shared resolve to further strengthen the Pakistan-China “all weather strategic cooperative partnership” and elevate it to new heights.

There is no doubt about the strong commitment of the two sides to solidify their bilateral relationship and this resolve was also underlined during the recent visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to China.

An understanding was reached to further deepen high-level political mutual trust, high-level practical cooperation, high-level security cooperation and high-level international coordination, accelerate efforts to build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and contribute greater strength to common prosperity of the two countries and to peace and development of the region.

These sentiments were also echoed by the Chinese ambassador during his meeting with the Prime Minister, reaffirming that his country will continue to extend its full support and cooperation to Pakistan in its efforts for national development.

It is satisfying that the focus is once again shifting to the CPEC, which is contributing significantly to the socio-economic progress of the country.

The next phase is even more important as it aims at forging technological cooperation, which can help Pakistan realize the cherished objective of accelerated growth in industry, agriculture and IT services.

We, therefore, hope irritants, if any, will be removed without loss of further time to achieve visible progress in line with aspirations of people of Pakistan.