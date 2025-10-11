Empty stands embarrass BCCI as politics in cricket backfires

NEW DELHI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing growing criticism as its alleged politicization of sports appears to have backfired, with the fans showing little interest in ongoing international matches.

The empty stadiums during international fixtures have become a common sight across India, raising serious questions about BCCI’s policies and the overall public disinterest in Test cricket.

The opening match of the World Test Championship between India and the West Indies was played in Ahmedabad before largely vacant stands, while the second Test in Delhi has witnessed a similar lack of enthusiasm from spectators.

Indian journalists and social media users have expressed concern over the situation. One social media user remarked that “Test cricket is dead in Asia,” while Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta said, “I don’t remember such poor attendance for any Test series in India before.”

The ongoing trend of declining attendance has sparked debate over whether the BCCI’s approach toward cricket administration and scheduling has alienated traditional cricket fans.