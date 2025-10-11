Asif Afridi to debut as Pakistan finalize XI for first Test against South Africa

LAHORE – Pakistan is set to take on defending champions South Africa in a two-match Test series as part of the fourth cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (2025–27), with Shan Masood leading the national side.

The first Test begins on Sunday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where Pakistan plans to field a balanced lineup comprising seven batters, two fast bowlers, and two spinners.

Right-arm spinner Sajid Khan has been ruled out due to viral fever and replaced by 38-year-old left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, who has claimed 198 wickets in 57 first-class matches at an average of 25.49. He will partner with experienced left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, who has taken 83 wickets in 19 Tests at an average of 24.75.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will make his return to Test cricket after a year, joining Hasan Ali with the new ball. Shaheen has taken 116 wickets in 31 Tests, while Hasan has 80 wickets in 24 Tests; his last appearance was against Australia in Sydney in January 2024.

Pakistan’s innings will be opened by Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique.

The playing XI for the first Test against South Africa includes Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali and Asif Afridi.