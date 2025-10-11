Prosecution accuses Imaan, Hadi of delaying controversial tweet case

ISLAMABAD – The prosecution on Saturday accused lawyer and activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chatha, of deliberately delaying the controversial tweet case registered against them by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

During the hearing at the District and Sessions Court Islamabad, presided over by Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, both Mazari and Chatha failed to appear, citing road closures as the reason for their absence.

Prosecutor Advocate Usman Rana told the court that the accused were intentionally avoiding court appearances to prolong the case.

The court directed both Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha to ensure their presence on the next hearing and adjourned proceedings until October 13.

The case pertained to a controversial tweet that led the NCCIA to register a formal complaint against the couple.

On Sept 30, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) submitted seven-page challenge before District Sessions Court against renowned human rights activists and lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali Chatha in a case related to controversial tweets case.

The NCCIA nominated Imaan Mazari and her husband Chatha as accused.

According to the challan, the prosecution listed four witnesses, all officials of the NCCIA. They include Sub-Inspector Shahroze Riaz, Waseem Khan, Technical Assistant Anees Rehman and Assistant Director Imran Haider.

The challan also contains the text of various tweets posted by Imaan Mazari, which, according to investigators, were retweeted by her husband, Hadi Ali Chatha.

The case pertained to alleged controversial tweets deemed objectionable by the authorities, with the prosecution now formally moving forward with court proceedings.

It may be mentioned here that Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali Chatha are appreciated for their human rights struggles as they supported many journalists, social and political activists during their difficult times.