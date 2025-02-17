Emirates ID fee in case of lost or damaged in Dirhams [Feb 2025]

DUBAI – The UAE government issues Emirate ID, an identity card, to all its citizens, GCC nationals and expatriates.

Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security-ICP is the competent authority to issue the ID card.

It is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents to apply for one and carry it with them at all times. The Emirates ID is used to avail government services and for other purposes.

In case of losing the Emirates ID or it has been damaged, you should approach the federal authority to get a new card.

Here are the steps to get an Emirates ID card replaced:

First, you need to approach the nearest ICP Customer Happiness Centre and report the incident so the lost or damaged card will be deactivated immediately. When reporting the incident, you are required to bring identification papers to prove your identity.

Expatriate residents, including Pakistan and Indian nationals, must bring their original passport stamped with a valid residency permit.

Secondly, you need to fill in an application form at any of ICA’s Customer Happiness Centres or the UAE ICP app available on iTunes and Google Play and request replacement of ID card.

Emirates ID Fee for Lost Emirates ID

Applicant is require to pay AED 300 for replacement of a lost or damaged ID, in addition to application fees of AED 70 in case of applying through typing centres, or AED 40 in case of applying through the eForm on the ICA website.