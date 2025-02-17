Punjab Wildlife theatre launched at Lahore Safari Zoo

LAHORE – Punjab Wildlife Theatre has been launched at Lahore Safari Zoo to spread a love and awareness about safety and security of wildlife among the citizens.

The Unique theatre play would be presented every Saturday and Sunday and would continue for approximately 100 days.

Punjab Wildlife DG Mudassir Riaz Malik said that the Safari Park is not just a place for entertainment but also an educational center where people, especially children, can learn about wildlife.

The theater would help in understanding different animal species, their characteristics and their lifestyle in their natural habitat.

The show received an overwhelming response from the public on its first day.

In this program, the performers wear animal costumes, giving children a sense of closeness to the animals. Show Director Wahab said that this unique performance includes a flash mob, animal mascot parade, and floats to create a real wildlife experience at the Safari Park.

Currently, the program features 9 characters,but more animals and stories will be added over time to make it even more interesting. The visitors described the experience as highly enjoyable, especially the children who were thrilled to see the animals up close.

One performer mentioned that the show conveys the message that animals also have feelings and should be cared for, just as we respect our own and others’ rights.

Another actor, who played the role of a peacock, emphasized the importance of stopping illegal hunting and ensuring proper care for birds and animals to protect wildlife.

The show is completely free for the public and will resume after Ramadan, and it is planned to be held after 6 PM in the summer to allow more people to enjoy it.