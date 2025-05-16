Credit for Pakistan-India ceasefire goes to Trump, says Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday that the credit for the ceasefire between two nuclear powers goes to President Donald Trump.

He expressed it during an important meeting with the US’ Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on key issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

During the discussion, both sides exchanged views on the post-ceasefire situation between Pakistan and India.

Naqvi expressed deep gratitude to US President Donald Trump and the American ambassador for their pivotal role in bringing about the ceasefire.

He emphasised that President Trump had rendered a great service to humanity by helping avert a catastrophic conflict in the region.

The interior minister also appreciated the US President’s positive remarks regarding Pakistan’s leadership.

“We welcome President Trump’s encouraging thoughts about Pakistan’s leadership,” Naqvi stated.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with the US, Naqvi said, “We want to further enhance mutual cooperation with the U.S. across various sectors.”

In response, Natalie Baker said the US values its strong relationship with Pakistan.

“We have excellent ties with Pakistan and look forward to continuing cooperation in multiple fields,” she said.