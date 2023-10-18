Ijaz Kakakhel

Only through a dispassionate dialogue, can we approach and deliberate social issues normally hard to speak about – concerning religious diversity, equal minority rights, etc. – and promote understanding, mutual respect, and critical thinking as a protection against prejudices towards different/ minority groups and extremist narratives in the society.

This was the notion that figured prominently at the dialogue titled “Polarization in Pakistan and Our Responsibility”, organized by Forum for International Relations Development (FIRD) – a UK-based independent, non-governmental research and advocacy think-tank, in collaboration with Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) – an Islamabad based think tank, research and advocacy center.

Mr. ToahaQureshi MBE, Founder Chairman, FIRD, noted that polarization in Pakistan is a deeply rooted issue that has persisted for decades, with divisions along ethnic, religious, and political lines, stymieing national unity and progress. Addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach that acknowledges its historical context, aims for inclusive policies, and involves dialogue characterized by a focus on discussing the solutions, not the problems.

Prominent religious scholar, Maulana Muhammad HanifJalandhari, underscored the importance of interfaith dialogue as a crucial means of fostering understanding, tolerance, and cooperation among people of different religious beliefs and backgrounds.

He noted that interfaith dialogue provides a platform for individuals of different religious faiths to come together, discuss their beliefs, and find common ground. This can help reduce misunderstandings and conflicts based on religious differences, contributing to a more peaceful and harmonious society.

Prof. Dr. SulemanTahir, Vice Chancellor, KhwajaFareed University of Engineering & Information Technology (KFUEIT) Rahim Yar Khan, noted that the educational curriculum plays a significant role in determining the state of polarization within the nation, as it not only imparts knowledge but also influences students, the future leaders, in terms of their values, beliefs, and perspectives that are key to social cohesion and peace. Back in the day, Pakistan’s curriculum for education had such features, but unfortunately, it is no longer responding to the social cohesion needs of the country.