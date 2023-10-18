The Task Force on the special directives of Divisional Intelligence Committee here on Wednesday launched a grand operation against six illegal housing schemes and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The site offices, boundary walls, main entrances, road and other infrastructu res were sealed and demolished during the operation. On the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta, the Director General RDA, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and City Police Officer Rawalpindi are supervising the operation against illegal housing societies.

The DG RDA informed that a grand operation against all illegal housing societies was launched and it would continue without any discrimination against the rules violators.