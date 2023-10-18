Famous television actor Salim Nasir was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Wednesday.

Born on November 15, 1944, in Nagpur in an educated family, Salim Nasir had all the ingredients necessary to fulfil his ambition. He had a successful career in TV and film. He earned accolades for his acting skills in many television plays, especially Aakhri Chatan, Nishan-e-Haider, Un-Kahi, Dastak and Aangan Terha. On Thursday, Oct 19, 1989 he experienced signs of extreme heart congestion and breathed his last.