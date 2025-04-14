AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Live Steaming, squads | Where to watch PSL 2025

Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Steaming Squads Where To Watch Psl 2025
Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in 5th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 (PSL 2025) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, April 14.

United have won their first match of the series, standing at second spot on points table while Zalmi are at the bottom of the table as their suffered defeat in their first game.

A day earlier, Fakhar Zaman’s blazing 67 along with Sam Billings’ 19-ball unbeaten half-century and disciplined bowling from spinners powered Lahore Qalandars to a dominant 79-run win over Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of HBL PSL X at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

Lahore defended their 219-run total as their spinners —Rishad Hussain (3-31), Sikandar Raza (2-12) and Asif Afridi (2-20) returned collective figures of 7-63 in 7.2 overs.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Time

The toss will be held at 1:30 pm while the first ball of the match will be delivered at 2:00 pm.

Squads

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Andries Gous, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Nawaz, Matthew Short, Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Dwarshuis, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Haider Ali, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad, Nahid Rana, Mehran Mumtaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Daniyal, George Linde, Najibullah Zadran, Luke Wood

PSL 2025 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming Details

The live streaming for Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars will be live streamed by Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco and Begin in Pakistan.

The match will be broadcast live on A Sports while the matches will also be broadcast live on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

Also, the Urdu and English feed will be divided between A Sports and PTV Sports. On the days A Sports broadcasts the matches in English, PTV Sports will broadcast them in Urdu, and vice versa.

Our Correspondent

