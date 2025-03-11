Elon Musk calls US Senator Mark Kelly a “Traitor” following Ukraine visit

WASHINGTON – Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk and US Senator Mark Kelly exchanged harsh words on the social media regarding the matter of Ukraine.

Elon Musk called Senator Mark Kelly as “Traitor” after he visited Ukraine.

Mark Kelly had recently visited Ukraine, where he met with the soldiers, the nurses and the civilians affected by the war.

After his visit, Elon Musk emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine and also criticized Donald Trump for attempting to weaken Ukraine.

In response, Elon Musk took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and labeled Kelly a “traitor”.

Mark Kelly quickly responded to Musk, saying: “Traitor? Elon, if you don’t understand that defending freedom is the foundation of America, maybe you should leave it to those who do,”.

Kelly further added, “He [Musk]’s not a serious person; he should focus on making rockets,”.

The dispute highlights the deep divide in US politics regarding the war in Ukraine. Mark Kelly and the Democrats want to continue supporting Ukraine while Elon Musk and other conservative circles advocate for a reassessment of this policy.

Later, while speaking to the reporters on Capitol Hill, Kelly further criticized Elon Musk. He said, “Musk has harmed the government by pushing for tax cuts for billionaires. I served in the Navy for 25 years and fought in a war. But it seems Musk’s loyalty is only to billionaires and not to the American people or veterans,”.

Kelly visited Ukraine after the tough and rough White House meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Trump.

Elon Musk previously made controversial statements regarding Ukraine.

In 2023, he allegedly stopped Ukraine from attacking the Russian naval fleet which led to widespread criticism.