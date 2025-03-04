US suspends military aid to Ukraine after Trump-Zelensky Oval Office clash

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has halted military aid to Ukraine following a verbal clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Oval office in front of world media last week.

The move has further deepened the cracks between the two countries who have been allies in the past.

“President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution,” a White House official told international media on the condition of anonymity.

However, there are no official statements from the White House and the Ukrainian government in this regard.

On March 1, Trump and his Vice President JD Vance engaged in an angry spat with Zelensky over war with Russia during a meeting at the White House.

The harsh exchanges between the leaders were made in presence of world media at the office, ruining the Zelensky’s hopes that he would convince the US administration to not side with Russia, which launched an invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

The spat also left an agreement between the US and Ukraine regarding natural resources in limbo as it was not singed after the meeting ended in disaster.

The Oval Office meeting turned into a clash when the US vice president urged the Ukrainian president to resolve the conflict through diplomacy.

In response, Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be trusted, adding that Vance had never visit Ukraine.

“What kind of diplomacy are you talking about, JD?” Zelensky asked as he recalled failed diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict with Russia.

“I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country,” Vance replied.

At one point, Zelensky said Trump has adopted softer approach toward Russia and urged him to “make no compromises with a killer.”

“You’re not in a good position. You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards,” Trump said.

“I’m not playing cards, I’m very serious, Mr. President,” Zelensky said.

“You’re playing cards. You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people, you’re gambling with World War Three,” the US president warned.

Later, Trump took to social media and accused Zelensky of disrespecting the United States.

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved,” he wrote. “He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Trump had also threatened to withdraw US support from Ukraine.