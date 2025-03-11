AGL55.37▼ -1.75 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.83▼ -1.9 (-0.01%)BOP13.16▲ 0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY7.4▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.51▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.73▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)DGKC125.38▼ -0.5 (0.00%)FCCL43.53▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)FFL14.85▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.98 (0.01%)HUMNL13.2▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.43▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF55.03▼ -1 (-0.02%)NBP81.81▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)OGDC218.82▲ 4.05 (0.02%)PAEL41.22▲ 0.32 (0.01%)PIBTL9.71▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PPL186.67▲ 5.19 (0.03%)PRL34.18▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC22.96▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL94▼ -1.72 (-0.02%)TELE7.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.94▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TREET20.76▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)TRG60.36▼ -0.14 (0.00%)UNITY29.09▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

New Zealand announces squad for T20I series with Pakistan

New Zealands Fiery 362 6 Sets New Icc Champions Trophy Record
CHRISTCHURCH – New Zealand on Tuesday announced its squad for upcoming the T20 series against Pakistan.

The five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand would start on March 16 in Christchurch. Michael Bracewell would captain the New Zealand team for the series, which included seven players from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and Mitchell Santner would not play in the series due to the IPL.

The Kiwi squad sees the return of Ish Sodhi and Ben Sears, while Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke will participate in the first three matches. Matt Henry has been included in the squad for the last two matches.

For the five-match T20 series against Pakistan, the New Zealand squad consists of captain Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulks, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi.

It may be mentioned here that the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand would be played from March 16 to 25.

Full squad for the series includes:

Michael Bracewell (captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (matches 4-5), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (matches 4-5), Kyle Jamieson (matches 1-3), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (matches 1-3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, and Ish Sodhi.

T20I series dates

1st T20I: Sunday, 16 March, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

2nd T20I: Tuesday 18 March, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

3rd T20I: Friday 21 March, Eden Park, Auckland

4th T20I: Sunday 23 March, Bay Oval, Tauranga

5th T20I, Wednesday 25 March, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Web Desk Staff

