Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yousuf and Hanif Abbasi assume charge as federal ministers

Newly inducted cabinet members vow to undertake measures for public welfare, service

Newly inducted members in the Federal Cabinet, Mustafa Kamal, HanifAbbasi and Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Monday assumed the charge of their ministries and held meetings with the staff, reviewed the progress and issued directions.

Mustafa Kamal, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from the MuttahidaQaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) arrived at his Ministry i.e. the National Health Services Regulations & Coordination and officially assumed charge of his office. PML-N’s Members of the National Assembly, HanifAbbasi and Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also assumed the charge of the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Inter-faith Harmony and the Railways respectively and chaired meetings of the senior officials there. According to the spokesperson of the National Health Services Ministry, upon arrival at the Ministry, Mustafa Kamal was received by the Federal Health Secretary NadeemMehboob along with senior officials.

Following the formal assumption of his duties, Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal chaired an important meeting, where he was given a detailed briefing on key health matters. The session was attended by Federal Health Secretary NadeemMehboob, Special Secretary for Health, Additional Secretary for Health, Director General Health, and other senior officials.

The briefing covered various aspects of the health sector, including the operations of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the Pakistan Nursing Council, polio eradication efforts, and the functioning of public hospitals.

Syed Mustafa Kamal emphasized the critical role of the Ministry of Health in serving the nation. Kamal reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that all decisions and actions taken under his leadership will have a positive and lasting impact on public health. “As long as I am in office, I will make sure that our policies and initiatives lead to meaningful impacts in the lives of the people,” he assured.

HanifAbbasi also assumed the charge as Minister for Railways. Upon arrival at the ministry, Secretary Railways Mazhar Ali Shah welcomed him and gave a detailed briefing on the department’s overall performance, train operations, and safety measures, etc. HanifAbbasi emphasized the importance of safeguarding the lives and property of passengers, directing officials to install modern surveillance systems to prevent accidents and enhance security across the railway network. HanifAbbasi also directed the Inspector General of the Railways Police, RaiTahir to eliminate the smuggling mafia from the Railway ministry and also bring the elements behind theft of the railway steel. Later while talking to the media persons, HanifAbbasi said he was committed to bringing radical changes in the railway ministry.

We are also reducing rail fares to facilitate public travel during Eid. On ML-1 HanifAbbasi said the government was in consultation with a number of countries including China, Korea and others and soon the nation would hear good news. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also assumed the charge of his ministry and held a meeting with the senior officials.