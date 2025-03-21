Eidul Fitr 2025: Pakistan Railways offers 20pc Discount; Check Lahore, Karachi fares

ISLAMABAD – Relief for those traveling to celebrate Eidul Fitr with families, as Pakistan Railways slashed train fares by 20 percent this festive ocassion.
Pakistan Railways announced a reduction in train fares as fare discount will apply to all mail, express, and intercity trains, available throughout the three days of Eid.
Lahore to Karachi Train Ticket Price 2025
|Train Name
|AC Standard
|AC Bus
|AC Slipper
|Khyber Mail
|Rs 3650
|Rs 4700
|Rs 6400
|Awam Express
|Rs 3650
|Rs 4700
|Rs 6400
|Tezgam
|Rs 3800
|Rs 4950
|Rs 6450
|Millat Express
|Rs 3800
|Rs 4950
|Rs 6450
|Shalimar Express
|Rs 3800
|Rs 5500
|Rs 7000
|Karakoram Express
|Rs 5750
|–
|–
NOTE: There are original ticket prices, please check discounted fares from PR counters
Lahore to Multan Train Ticket Price
|Train Name
|AC Standard
|AC Bus
|AC Slipper
|Khyber Mail
|Rs 1150
|Rs 1550
|Rs 2300
|Awam Express
|Rs 1150
|Rs 1550
|Rs 2300
|Tezgam
|Rs 1200
|Rs 1600
|Rs 2200
|Millat Express
|Rs 1200
|Rs 1600
|Rs 2200
|Shalimar Express
|Rs 1250
|Rs 1850
|Rs 2500
NOTE: There are original ticket prices, please check discounted fares from PR counters
PR officials directed all booking offices to implement fare discount, ensuring more affordable and convenient travel experience for passengers during this peak travel period.
Eid Special Trains 2025
Railways will operate five special trains on various routes nationwide to accommodate the anticipated surge in travel.
The government also declared public holidays from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in observance of Eidul Fitr. Eid is expected to be celebrated on March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.