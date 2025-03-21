Eidul Fitr 2025: Pakistan Railways offers 20pc Discount; Check Lahore, Karachi fares

ISLAMABAD – Relief for those traveling to celebrate Eidul Fitr with families, as Pakistan Railways slashed train fares by 20 percent this festive ocassion.

Pakistan Railways announced a reduction in train fares as fare discount will apply to all mail, express, and intercity trains, available throughout the three days of Eid.

Lahore to Karachi Train Ticket Price 2025

Train Name AC Standard AC Bus AC Slipper Khyber Mail Rs 3650 Rs 4700 Rs 6400 Awam Express Rs 3650 Rs 4700 Rs 6400 Tezgam Rs 3800 Rs 4950 Rs 6450 Millat Express Rs 3800 Rs 4950 Rs 6450 Shalimar Express Rs 3800 Rs 5500 Rs 7000 Karakoram Express Rs 5750 – –

NOTE: There are original ticket prices, please check discounted fares from PR counters

Lahore to Multan Train Ticket Price

Train Name AC Standard AC Bus AC Slipper Khyber Mail Rs 1150 Rs 1550 Rs 2300 Awam Express Rs 1150 Rs 1550 Rs 2300 Tezgam Rs 1200 Rs 1600 Rs 2200 Millat Express Rs 1200 Rs 1600 Rs 2200 Shalimar Express Rs 1250 Rs 1850 Rs 2500

PR officials directed all booking offices to implement fare discount, ensuring more affordable and convenient travel experience for passengers during this peak travel period.

Eid Special Trains 2025

Railways will operate five special trains on various routes nationwide to accommodate the anticipated surge in travel.

The government also declared public holidays from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in observance of Eidul Fitr. Eid is expected to be celebrated on March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.