AGL73.59▲ 6.69 (0.10%)AIRLINK179.61▼ -2.53 (-0.01%)BOP11.52▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.98▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL9.02▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)DFML46.03▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DGKC132.62▼ -0.56 (0.00%)FCCL46.62▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)FFL16.61▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC141.07▼ -2.15 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.15▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)KEL4.51▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF59.4▲ 0.15 (0.00%)NBP77.07▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)OGDC227.35▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PAEL48.18▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)PPL191.38▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL38.14▼ -0.99 (-0.03%)PTC24.31▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL99.96▼ -2 (-0.02%)TELE8.01▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.34▲ 0.58 (0.02%)TPLP11.1▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TREET23.4▲ 0.28 (0.01%)TRG68.21▼ -0.32 (0.00%)UNITY29▼ -0.56 (-0.02%)WTL1.4▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Eidul Fitr 2025: Pakistan Railways offers 20pc Discount; Check Lahore, Karachi fares

Eidul Fitr 2025 Pakistan Railways Offers 20pc Discount Check Lahore Karachi Fares
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Relief for those traveling to celebrate Eidul Fitr with families, as Pakistan Railways slashed train fares by 20 percent this festive ocassion.

Pakistan Railways announced a reduction in train fares as fare discount will apply to all mail, express, and intercity trains, available throughout the three days of Eid.

Lahore to Karachi Train Ticket Price 2025

Train Name AC Standard AC Bus AC Slipper
Khyber Mail Rs 3650 Rs 4700 Rs 6400
Awam Express Rs 3650 Rs 4700 Rs 6400
Tezgam Rs 3800 Rs 4950 Rs 6450
Millat Express Rs 3800 Rs 4950 Rs 6450
Shalimar Express Rs 3800 Rs 5500 Rs 7000
Karakoram Express Rs 5750

NOTE: There are original ticket prices, please check discounted fares from PR counters

Lahore to Multan Train Ticket Price

Train Name AC Standard AC Bus AC Slipper
Khyber Mail Rs 1150 Rs 1550 Rs 2300
Awam Express Rs 1150 Rs 1550 Rs 2300
Tezgam Rs 1200 Rs 1600 Rs 2200
Millat Express Rs 1200 Rs 1600 Rs 2200
Shalimar Express Rs 1250 Rs 1850 Rs 2500

NOTE: There are original ticket prices, please check discounted fares from PR counters

PR officials directed all booking offices to implement fare discount, ensuring more affordable and convenient travel experience for passengers during this peak travel period.

Eid Special Trains 2025

Railways will operate five special trains on various routes nationwide to accommodate the anticipated surge in travel.

The government also declared public holidays from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in observance of Eidul Fitr. Eid is expected to be celebrated on March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

Eid 2025 Special Train Schedule from Karachi, and Lahore

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Thar gets water filtration plants, healthcare services

  • Lifestyle, Pakistan

Nadia Hussain faces FIA probe for using ‘Fraud Money in Salons’

  • Business

Influencing price of fresh milk: Dairy Farmer Association Karachi’s appeal rejected

  • Pakistan

Pakistan loses 11,000 hectares forest cover every year

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer