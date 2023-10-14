LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has revised the timings of various trains ahead of the winter season in order to facilitate its passengers.

The revised schedule will come into effect from October 15 (Sunday). Reports said the time scheduled has been changed for following trains:

Tezgam (7 Up)

Allama Iqbal Express (9 Up/10 Dn)

Karachi Express (15 Up/16 Dn)

Multan Express (17 Up)

Rahman Baba Express (47 Up)

Rawal Express (121 Up)

Thal Express (129 Up)

Kohat Express (133 Up)

Chenab Express (135 Up)

Mehran Express (150 Dn)

Narowal Passenger (211 Up/212 Dn)

Shaheen Passenger (225 Up/226 Dn)

Rawalpindi Passenger (268 Dn)

Mianwali Express (148 Dn)

Passengers can get update on revised timings for the trains from nearby railway stations or making a phone call to the help line.