Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Isolated rains, gusty winds likely

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), weak monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also affects the upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, rain-wind-thundershowers are likely at isolated places in southeast Sindh, southeast Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday night and Friday.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Friday and Saturday and between 33°C and 35°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Friday and Saturday and between 33°C and 35°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeast Punjab, Kashmir, southeast Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 40, Malam Jabba 29, Mir Khani 03

Punjab: Sheikhupura 34, Hafizabad 10, Gujranwala 04, Murree, Gujrat, Narowal 02

Sindh: Chor 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 02

Kashmir: Rawalakot 01

Dalbandin and Nawabshah remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 63 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 69 per cent.