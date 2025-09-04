Beware! Fraudsters using Imran Ashraf’s name to collect Fake Donations for floods

ISLAMABAD – Punjab, KP and other regions are flooded as large part of land is under water, and fraudsters are taking advantage of this calamity that killed over 800 in Pakistan since June.

As individuals and organisations are making efforts for flood victims, actor and TV host Imran Ashraf exposed a growing scam where fraudsters are creating fake social media accounts in his name to collect donations for flood victims.

In a social media post, Mazaq Raat host warned his fans and masses that all accounts claiming to raise funds under his name are fake. “I have not started any fundraising yet,” he said, urging people not to fall for these scams.

The actor revealed that these imposters are actively using Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms to deceive well-meaning citizens. He confirmed that his official campaign to support flood victims will soon launch exclusively through his verified Instagram page.

Imran Ashraf called on his fans and masses to stay alert, avoid donating to fake accounts, and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Punjab remains under severe pressure from high water level in Chenab River, with nearly 40lac people affected, nearly 18lac lac displaced, and dozens killed since late August.

Since June, monsoon-related floods, landslides, and rains have claimed over 880 lives, raising fears of another devastating scenario similar to the previous floods.