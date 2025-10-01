Earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

KARACHI – A mild earthquake measuring 3.2 in magnitude shook parts of Karachi on Wednesday.

The earthquake took place at 9:34 am this morning. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located northwest of Malir.

Though the tremors were felt across the city, there have been no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

However, the earthquake caused widespread panic among residents, with many rushing outdoors in fear.

Pakistan, located along the Indian Plate’s northern border, is particularly susceptible to seismic activity due to its position on active fault lines.

The country experiences frequent moderate to low-magnitude earthquakes, especially in areas like Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, which are considered the most earthquake-prone regions.

Given that two-thirds of Pakistan’s territory lies on fault lines, experts warn that the risk of future earthquakes remains high, with the potential for stronger tremors in the future.