Marriyam Aurangzeb responds to PPP leaders’ criticism of Punjab CM

Senior Provincial Minister of Punjab, Marriyam Aurangzeb, has said that if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) spokespersons choose to politicize serious issues such as wheat and floods, then they should also be prepared for a response.

She said that if PPP spokespersons make baseless criticism, they must also have the patience to listen to a reply.

Marriyam Aurangzeb said that the record clearly shows it was the PPP spokespersons who initiated politics on the issues of floods and wheat. She added that no spokesperson from the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has ever indulged in political point-scoring against the progress of any other province. She stressed that there is a difference between giving feedback and doing politics, and that politicizing the plight of flood victims and the worst floods in history is not appropriate in any way.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif holds a public mandate to represent the people of Punjab and defend their rights. This is both her right and her duty.

The Senior Minister further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her efforts in helping flood victims and leading relief operations during the historic floods. Relief efforts were carried out as a united team, witnessed even by PPP colleagues. Chairman Senate YousufRazaGilani and NabeelGabol also acknowledged and appreciated the Chief Minister’s efforts. Marriyam Aurangzeb said that Bilawal Bhutto’s praise was something some PPP spokespersons could not digest, and the very next day they launched baseless criticism. The reality is that wherever the Governor of Punjab visited, the provincial administration briefed him about the assistance.