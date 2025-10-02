Ducky Bhai remains in jail as bail denied again in Betting App Case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani YouTube star Saad-ur-Rehman aka Ducky Bhai remained behind bars as probe into illegal gambling case continues amid widespread crackdown by National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency.

Lahore district and sessions court rejected the bail plea of Ducky Bhai in an ongoing investigation involving illegal gambling apps. The court heard arguments from both sides before denying his request.

The prosecution and special prosecutor told the court that Ducky Bhai is a nominated suspect in the case and that strong evidence exists against him. The inquiry, they explained, began based on a credible source report revealing his alleged involvement in promoting unlicensed gambling and forex platforms.

Authorities highlighted that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has never registered any gambling or forex app, yet Ducky Bhai allegedly used his YouTube channel to endorse these platforms, encouraging the public to invest.

FIA also discovered Rs160 million in one account and Rs50 million in another, funds he failed to justify. The prosecutor warned that the money “could have been used for illegal financing.”

During the hearing, the court asked about the status of the popular app “Binomo.” A representative of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) confirmed that access to Binomo has been blocked in Pakistan, though several other apps remain operational. The prosecutor further stated that Ducky Bhai’s mobile phones are in custody, but investigators have been unable to access them due to face-lock security.

The case against Ducky said he used his YouTube channel to lure citizens into investing in these apps, resulting in major financial losses. It further alleges that he acted as Pakistan country manager for Binomo without any government authorization.

NCCIA declared 46 apps, including Binomo, as illegal in Pakistan due to unregulated gambling and forex trading activities, raising concerns about the proliferation of such platforms and their impact on unsuspecting investors.

This high-profile case captured nationwide attention, sparking debates over responsibility of social media influencers and the growing threat of illegal online gambling in Pakistan.