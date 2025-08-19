‘Ducky Bhai rented Rs10 Crore House to Fool Fans’, Property Dealer claims

Another controversy surrounds YouTube star Saad ur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, as shocking claims emerge about his so-called dream house. Just days after flaunting a Rs10 crore luxury home in Lahore’s posh DHA, property dealer Armaghan Rana has revealed the truth, as the Bungalow is allegedly rented.

According to Armaghan, Ducky Bhai paid Rs4.5 Lac per month to rent 1-Kanal property, filmed vlogs, and led fans to believe it was his own. He allegedly promised to pay commission to the dealer but later backed out.

Armaghan called social media star fraud, warning that showcasing a rented property under false pretenses could even count as illegal possession.

The dealer also revealed he had already made an upfront payment of Rs24.75 Lac, including first month’s rent and security deposit, money he claims Ducky Bhai tricked him over. Fans are now questioning whether YouTuber’s luxury lifestyle is all smoke and mirrors.

Ducky Bhai arrested in Gambling Promotion Case

Ducky Bhai will remain in custody for four more days as a local court approved an extension of his physical remand today.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) presented him before Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo following the completion of his initial two-day remand and requested additional time until August 28 for further questioning.

The government prosecutor said the investigation required more time, and the court accepted the plea, granting the extended remand.