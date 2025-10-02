Karachi, Sindh weather: Rains, isolated heavy falls expected

KARACHI – Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh on Thursday night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a well-marked low-pressure system (WML) over the Gulf of Kutch is causing moist currents to penetrate the Sindh region. Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are also likely to penetrate the upper part of Pakistan from tonight.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Dadu, Badin, Mithi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sujawal, Karachi, Mirpur and Thatta on Thursday night and Friday.

Karachi and Hyderabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 33°C and 35°C on Friday and Saturday, and between 32°C and 34°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in lower Sindh.

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in Sindh, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. The maximum temperature in Dadu, Mohenjo-Daro and Sukkur was recorded at 37°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 72 per cent.