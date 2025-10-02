AGL77.3▼ -1.31 (-0.02%)AIRLINK168.54▼ -1.5 (-0.01%)BOP32.78▲ 2.98 (0.10%)CNERGY8.52▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL15.32▲ 0.3 (0.02%)DFML33.6▲ 0.3 (0.01%)DGKC257.38▼ -2.49 (-0.01%)FCCL60.82▼ -0.03 (0.00%)FFL21.75▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC233.29▼ -1.6 (-0.01%)HUMNL16.04▼ -0.88 (-0.05%)KEL7.22▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)KOSM7.32▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)MLCF107.97▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)NBP218.86▲ 14.57 (0.07%)OGDC278.41▲ 1.72 (0.01%)PAEL59.93▲ 0.62 (0.01%)PIBTL15.68▲ 1.43 (0.10%)PPL203.44▼ -1.25 (-0.01%)PRL37.5▲ 1.62 (0.05%)PTC30.1▲ 0.84 (0.03%)SEARL115.88▼ -0.38 (0.00%)TELE9.02▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL72.88▲ 1.81 (0.03%)TPLP11.83▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET28.29▼ -1.4 (-0.05%)TRG75.3▼ -0.91 (-0.01%)UNITY26.43▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.82▲ 0.12 (0.07%)
Thursday, October 2, 2025

State Bank of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves rise by $21 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $19,796.7 million as of September 26, 2025.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s data released on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $14,400.4 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,396.3 million as of September 26, 2025.

During the week ending September 26, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $14,400.4 million. Last week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $22 million to $14,379.5 million.

During the week ending September 12, 2025, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $14,357.2 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $34 million to $ 14,336.3 million. Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $28 million to $14,302.5 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves rose by $18 million to $14,274.3 million.

Before that week, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $13 million to $14,256.2 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $11 million to $14,243.2 million. Before that week, foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by $72 million to $14,231.9 million.

During the week ending July 25, SBP’s reserves decreased by $153 million to $14,303.9 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $69 million to $14,456.6 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $14,525.6 million. Three weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,774 million to $14,502.2 million due to the receipt of official inflows.

Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $3,663 million to $12,727.8 million due to the receipt of GoP multilateral and commercial loans.

During the week ending June 20, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $2,657 million to $9,064.5 million due to external debt repayments, mainly repayment of commercial borrowings. A week earlier, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,721.9 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $167 million to $11,675.6 million. Three weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $7 million to $11,508.8 million.

