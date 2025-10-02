State Bank of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves rise by $21 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $19,796.7 million as of September 26, 2025.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s data released on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $14,400.4 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,396.3 million as of September 26, 2025.

During the week ending September 26, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $14,400.4 million. Last week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $22 million to $14,379.5 million.

During the week ending September 12, 2025, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $14,357.2 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $34 million to $ 14,336.3 million. Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $28 million to $14,302.5 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves rose by $18 million to $14,274.3 million.

Before that week, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $13 million to $14,256.2 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $11 million to $14,243.2 million. Before that week, foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by $72 million to $14,231.9 million.

During the week ending July 25, SBP’s reserves decreased by $153 million to $14,303.9 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $69 million to $14,456.6 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $14,525.6 million. Three weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,774 million to $14,502.2 million due to the receipt of official inflows.

Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $3,663 million to $12,727.8 million due to the receipt of GoP multilateral and commercial loans.

During the week ending June 20, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $2,657 million to $9,064.5 million due to external debt repayments, mainly repayment of commercial borrowings. A week earlier, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,721.9 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $167 million to $11,675.6 million. Three weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $7 million to $11,508.8 million.