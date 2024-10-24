Dubai driving license renewal fee for Pakistanis, Bangladeshis – October 2024

DUBAI – All citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Bangladesh and Pakistani citizens, are required to drive the vehicles only when they have a valid license.

They can face fine or other legal action for driving the vehicles with an expired license so it is mandatory to keep their document renewed timely to avoid such consequences.

According to Dubai’s RTA guidelines, residents aged 21 years and above are eligible to apply for the driving licence in Dubai.

Residents younger than 21 years can also apply for a probationary driving licence.

Documents Required for Dubai License Renewal

For customers younger than 21 years old

Original valid Emirates ID.

For customers 21 years and above

Original valid Emirates ID

Eye test according to the required category.

Dubai Driving License Renewal Fee Oct 2024

Following is the fee structure for Pakistani and Bangladesh nationals younger than 21 years old:

100 AED driver licence renewal fees

+ 20 AED Knowledge and Innovation fees.

500 AED additional fees when requesting the mobile truck service for the eye test and licence renewal.

Following is the fee for customers 21 years and older

300 AED driver licence renewal fees

+ 20 AED Knowledge and Innovation fees.

500 AED additional fees when requesting the mobile truck service for the eye test and licence renewal.

The driving license renewal fee is same for nationals of other countries is also same as above.