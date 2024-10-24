AGL38.7▲ 0.34 (0.01%)AIRLINK137.29▼ -0.01 (0.00%)BOP5.75▲ 0.36 (0.07%)CNERGY3.89▲ 0.06 (0.02%)DCL8.05▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML45.8▲ 0.21 (0.00%)DGKC85.22▲ 2.08 (0.03%)FCCL30.75▲ 0.42 (0.01%)FFBL59.1▲ 1.35 (0.02%)FFL9.29▲ 0.18 (0.02%)HUBC108.11▲ 1.44 (0.01%)HUMNL14.35▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.8▲ 0.13 (0.03%)KOSM8.07▲ 0.1 (0.01%)MLCF38.4▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)NBP67.06▼ -0.82 (-0.01%)OGDC170.8▲ 1.66 (0.01%)PAEL25.35▼ -0.06 (0.00%)PIBTL5.88▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL133.6▲ 2.65 (0.02%)PRL24.03▲ 0.2 (0.01%)PTC16.3▲ 0.52 (0.03%)SEARL67.45▲ 2.8 (0.04%)TELE7.62▲ 0.18 (0.02%)TOMCL36.35▲ 0.31 (0.01%)TPLP7.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TREET14.65▼ -0.24 (-0.02%)TRG46.5▲ 1.4 (0.03%)UNITY25.66▼ -0.05 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Dubai driving license renewal fee for Pakistanis, Bangladeshis – October 2024

Dubai Driving License Renewal Fee For Pakistanis Bangladeshis October 2024
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DUBAI – All citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Bangladesh and Pakistani citizens, are required to drive the vehicles only when they have a valid license.

They can face fine or other legal action for driving the vehicles with an expired license so it is mandatory to keep their document renewed timely to avoid such consequences.

According to Dubai’s RTA guidelines, residents aged 21 years and above are eligible to apply for the driving licence in Dubai.

Residents younger than 21 years can also apply for a probationary driving licence.

Documents Required for Dubai License Renewal

For customers younger than 21 years old

Original valid Emirates ID.

For customers 21 years and above

Original valid Emirates ID

Eye test according to the required category.

Dubai Driving License Renewal Fee Oct 2024

Following is the fee structure for Pakistani and Bangladesh nationals younger than 21 years old:

100 AED driver licence renewal fees

+ 20 AED Knowledge and Innovation fees.

500 AED additional fees when requesting the mobile truck service for the eye test and licence renewal.

Following is the fee for customers 21 years and older

300 AED driver licence renewal fees

+ 20 AED Knowledge and Innovation fees.

500 AED additional fees when requesting the mobile truck service for the eye test and licence renewal.

The driving license renewal fee is same for nationals of other countries is also same as above.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • International, Pakistan

Dehli ranks top today with Lahore closely behind among world most polluted cities

  • International, Top News

Turkish Aerospace Industries Headquarters in Ankara hit by terror attack; 4 dead, scores injured

  • International

Are you eligible for Dubai 30-day visa on arrival facility – Check online

  • International

Former President of Peru sentenced to 20 years, six months in jail over corruption

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer