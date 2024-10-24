Dar calls for youth empowerment at Commonwealth dialogue

ISLAMABAD – At the Commonwealth Intergenerational Dialogue in Samoa, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted the importance of youth leadership in shaping a resilient and inclusive Commonwealth.

Ishaq Dar emphasized Pakistan’s strong commitment to providing platforms that empower youth to take on leadership roles. In this context, he highlighted initiatives like the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme in Pakistan, which has supported millions of young people in education, employment, and engagement.

The Deputy Prime Minister outlined Pakistan’s efforts in youth empowerment, including the revision of the Commonwealth Youth Programme Memorandum of Understanding (CYP-MOU) and the launch of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA).

Stating that young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow but are actively contributing to policymaking today, the Deputy Prime Minister commended the contributions of young leaders in climate action and driving digital innovation.

He also urged fellow Commonwealth leaders to embrace the youth as partners in building a stronger, more sustainable future and called for continued intergenerational collaboration to ensure lasting progress for the Commonwealth community.