Driver arrested after assaulting, raping domestic worker in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Shalimar police arrested a man after a domestic worker was brutally assaulted and sexually attacked in Islamabad’s Golra Sharif area.

The victim, a resident of Bahawalnagar, had been working in households in the capital city. She visited flat in Medical Society to collect her pending salary of Rs 20,000 when she was confronted by Omar Hussain, the driver of the house.

As per complainant, the driver was armed with handgun, and he allegedly forced her inside. When she refused, he reportedly beat her with kicks and punches before committing sexual assault.

The case has been registered at Shalimar Police Station, and authorities have assured that strict legal action will be taken against the accused.

Citizens are warned to report any suspicious activity to prevent such heinous crimes.

In similar update, a principal of a private academy has been held after a Grade 10 student accused him of repeatedly raping her and forcing her to undergo an abortion.

The victim, from Pirwadhai, Rawalpindi, claimed principal promised good grades and marriage to manipulate her. Police lodged a case under Sections 338A and 376i of the Pakistan Penal Code, conducted a medical examination, and promised strict legal action.